PDS, based on two sites at the Park Farm Industrial Estate, has expanded significantly over the years adding a design studio, extensive warehouse, and digital development capability to its portfolio.

Founder and managing director Nick Shelton said, “This is a significant milestone for PDS, and I am really proud of what we have achieved over the last quarter of a century. The business has overcome many challenges including the pandemic and has grown as a result of our willingness to change and adapt with agility. We have embraced technology and flexed our business model in response to demand from our clients, many of whom have been with us since the very beginning.”

Now with 60 employees, PDS offers print management, specialist procurement, creative design, and agile storage and fulfilment at its 50,000 sq. ft warehouse. The business now also has the capability to develop websites and online systems that streamline operations for its clients.

The PDS team at their Wellingborough head office

Nick puts the success of the business down to the people who deliver PDS services. He said, “We have a fantastic team here at PDS and do all we can to support their wellbeing and foster an enjoyable place to work. I really believe that our growth and success depend on nurturing our team so that they can deliver a great service.”

PDS launched its warehouse facility at Sinclair Drive in 2022 in response to increased demand for storage capacity and to enable the business to scale its client stock and fulfilment operations with greater pace and flexibility. The new warehouse can accommodate 5,000 pallets and provides access to over 1,500 pick faces.

The business has increased its focus on addressing the sustainability agenda, working to reduce its carbon impact year on year. PDS services are powered by technology and its team of software developers build, host and support digital systems that streamline processes such as online ordering and print-on-demand platforms. PDS depends on more than 300 businesses in its supply chain and Nick believes that investing in these relationships is also vital to its success.

The business is rooted in the local community and also supports national charities, regularly sending a team to run in the Vitality 10k in London. Alongside other members of the PDS team. Nick Shelton is currently limbering up to take part for the fourteenth successive year to help PDS raise money for Speech and Language UK which helps children with communication issues.

Nick Shelton, Managing Director, PDS