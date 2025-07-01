Truck dealership that has workshops in Corby and Wellingborough sold to Scania

An independent company that runs 17 truck dealerships across the region has been sold to Scania.

Scania Great Britain has bought an independent truck firm after its owner put the business up for sale.

TruckEast, which is already a franchise dealer partner of Scania, operates workshops out of Darwin Road, Corby, and Stewarts Road, Wellingborough as well as Northampton and other locations across the east of England.

Its sites offer purchase, service, repair and roadside assistance for HGVs. The company is one of the biggest independently-owned commercial vehicle workshop operators in the UK.

TruckEast has been sold to Scania. Image: Tim Andrew

The decision comes as owner John Biggin looked to sell the company he led and grew after more than 18 years at the helm.

Chris Newitt, Managing Director for Scania UK, said: “Today is a significant occasion, as we show our commitment to our valued customers, by sustaining Scania’s UK dealer and service network for the future.

“I’m very pleased to be welcoming our TruckEast colleagues, and they will be great additions to our Scania GB family. We hope to learn, grow and develop our businesses together, not only for our own benefit, but also for every Scania owner in the UK.”

John Biggin, Owner of TruckEast, said: “For me, it’s a bittersweet moment. Firstly, I will be saying goodbye to a business I cherish and to the incredible colleagues who have made TruckEast what it is today. After 18 years, stepping away is not easy, but I do so with immense pride in what we have achieved together.

“I’m happy that TruckEast’s future is secure, and I believe in its continued success in the safe hands of Chris and the Scania GB team. Together, I know that both businesses will thrive, and our customers will benefit from greater capabilities and support for the future.”

For TruckEast, it’s business as usual for its branches and workforce operationally, with the only changes seeing Chris succeeding John as Chairman, and Scania GB’s Chief Financial Officer Andreas Ödebrink, and Business Operations Director Emma Wilkins joining the board.

The deal comes months after Scania Great Britain acquired Haydock Commercial Vehicles and its North West network of branches in similar circumstances.