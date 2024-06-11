Top Rated triumph as financial planner features in another national newspaper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning financial planner Conor O’Sullivan is celebrating another national newspaper appearance after he and his company O’Sullivan Financial Planning were listed in the Mail on Sunday, at the weekend (9th June).

Conor was named as a top rated adviser in the latest VouchedFor’s 2024 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide which appeared in The Times in March.

His accolade has now also been featured in the Mail on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only advisers who have received at least 10 excellent client reviews during the past 12 months and passed all of VouchedFor’s extensive checks make the roll call.

Conor O'Sullivan appeared in the Mail on Sunday

Not just Conor, but his colleague Laurence Murphy, and the Lamport-based firm itself all qualified for a spot in the highly respected guide after scoring an impressive 5 out of 5 from 144 reviews.

Only one other firm in Northamptonshire was included in this year’s list.

Conor said: “It is fantastic to have our name in lights again in a national newspaper. We are immensely proud to be one of just two firms in the county that have made the prestigious list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am hugely grateful to our clients for sharing their amazing feedback and getting us to this point, their custom and support is much appreciated.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to our entire team. Their likeminded vision means our firm stands out from the rest.

“We really do things differently to traditional independent financial advisers by focussing on the client’s life rather than their wealth and finding solutions to help them achieve their goals. It resonates with our clients that we’re not interested in their money but in their dreams and ambitions. We can help make dreams become reality.”