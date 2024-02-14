News you can trust since 1897
Top hygiene rating for Rushden pub

Staff are ‘delighted’ following the inspection
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:38 GMT
The Railway Inn in Rushden has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub in High Street was awarded a five-star rating by inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the area.

The Railway Inn in Rushden High Street (Picture credit: Google)The Railway Inn in Rushden High Street (Picture credit: Google)
The Railway Inn in Rushden High Street (Picture credit: Google)

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria – hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Pub manager Sarah Childs,said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

