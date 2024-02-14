Top hygiene rating for Rushden pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Railway Inn in Rushden has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub in High Street was awarded a five-star rating by inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the area.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria – hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Pub manager Sarah Childs,said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”