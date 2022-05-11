Top business award for Rothwell's Nicki

Nicki Richardson has won a top business award.

A Rothwell weight loss consultant has been crowned a ‘star of the year’ at the UK’s annual Direct Selling Awards.

Nicki Richardson, 51, took home the gong at the national awards which recognise the best of the best in the direct selling industry.

The accolade is awarded to an individual nominated by the company they work with – in this case The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan – in recognition of their exceptional contribution.

Nicki has been helping people shed pounds since 2005 and has won rave reviews from dieters, having herself lost weight.

She said: “I was absolutely thrilled to win the award.

"After being with the company for 17 years, my passion for the business grows yearly and I have definitely achieved a lot in that time.

"To be nominated by The 1:1 Diet was simply amazing and made me so proud of my hard work.