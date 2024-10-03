Tony Willmott celebrates 25 years of dedication at Spraylat International Ltd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A significant milestone was marked at Spraylat International Ltd as Tony Willmott, one of the company's longest-serving employees, celebrated his 25th anniversary.

Spraylat, a leading manufacturer of protective coatings based in Corby, has become synonymous with quality and innovation, and much of that success can be attributed to the dedication of long-term employees like Tony.

Tony began his career at Spraylat in 1999, and now holds the position of Production Manager. His role is pivotal in overseeing the manufacturing process and ensuring that the company's products meet the highest industry standards.

At a special event held at Spraylat’s manufacturing facility, colleagues, friends, and management gathered to celebrate Tony’s incredible milestone. Speaking at the event, Tony reflected on his journey, expressing gratitude for the opportunities he’s had and the people he’s worked with.

Andrew Keir presents Tony Willmott with a gift for achieving 25 years at Spraylat

“When I first joined Spraylat, I couldn’t have imagined I would be here 25 years later,” Tony shared with a smile. “I’ve seen the company grow, and it’s been an incredible experience to be part of a team that consistently strives for innovation and quality. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received over the years, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Managing Director, Andrew Keir, praised Tony’s dedication: “Tony has been a cornerstone of our team for over two decades. His work ethic, knowledge, and leadership have contributed immensely to our success. We are incredibly fortunate to have him with us, and we look forward to many more years of his contributions.”

Spraylat International Ltd is renowned for its advanced protective coatings, used across a variety of industries from aerospace to construction. The company’s success is built on a foundation of technological innovation, rigorous quality control, and a highly skilled workforce. With dedicated employees like Tony Willmott, Spraylat has maintained its position as an industry leader, continuing to expand its reach globally.

The celebration was not only a reflection of Tony’s achievements but also a testament to Spraylat’s commitment to nurturing and retaining talent. As Tony’s colleagues raised a toast in his honour, it was clear that his contribution over the past 25 years had left a lasting impact on both the company and its people.

Tony’s milestone serves as an inspiration to the entire Spraylat team, showing that hard work, passion, and dedication are key to long-term success.