‘Timeless’ Northants school location is doubling up as exclusive wedding and events venue

A Northamptonshire school location, which has been described as “timeless and beautiful”, has doubled up as an exclusive wedding and events venue.

Pitsford Hall, located in Moulton Road, has previously hosted ceremonies for members of staff and the team decided now was the right time to open this up to the public.

The venue reached out to independent wedding and events planner Lavinia Moore to see if she believed it had scope for this offering, and she was on board.

The team has worked hard to get this off the ground by building a social media presence, and they want to make people aware that weddings and events are now available – alongside the school.

Photo: Michael Calders Photography.

When asked why now was the right time for Pitsford Hall to diversify, Lavinia told the this newspaper: “Every business is facing different directional changes at the moment. We have huge grounds and it’s a shame not to use what’s available.

“There are 30 acres of grounds and the main hall is timeless and beautiful. The Royal Family even stayed here in the 1930s and you can feel the history as soon as you walk in.”

The team is happy to facilitate all types of weddings and events – from intimate get-togethers to huge gatherings that make use of all the grounds.

A wedding fair was recently held to bring all of their suppliers together. Utilising businesses which operate nearby was important to Pitsford Hall, as they will be on hand to offer support and have a love for the area.

Photo: Michael Calders Photography.

They hope to host a similar wedding fair on an evening in June, in which suppliers across all wedding categories will be available to visit at Pitsford Hall.

“We want to make it clear that we don’t just offer weddings, we do all events, like milestone birthdays or christenings too,” said Lavinia. “We’re located in Northamptonshire’s rolling countryside, what more could you want?”

The team looks forward to bringing the events to life, and the only exception is that they cannot interrupt school life. Mid-week weddings in term time will not be suitable for Pitsford Hall.

“We want to share what’s here,” Lavinia concluded. “We cannot wait to get the first wedding booked in, but we don’t want to roll them out. Pitsford Hall is absolutely exclusive.”

For more information on Pitsford Hall, visit the venue’s website here.