Thriving IT consultancy celebrates second anniversary with plans for future growth

A Northamptonshire-based IT consultancy is toasting two successful years in business, with plans in place for future growth.

Husband and wife team, Steve and Leila Souch, launched 3RS IT Solutions in early 2023 to provide IT solutions to its customers, covering everything from cloud solutions, computer hardware to cyber security.

The company opened their first office in Wellingborough, which was swiftly followed by the opening of its Leicester office, alongside an office space in Nottingham in 2024.

With family at the heart of everything they do, it’s perhaps no surprise that the couple’s strong bond with their three sons – Riley, Reuben and Rory – is woven into the fabric of the business, hence the 3RS name.

The company has also made a commitment to invest in its people, culture and training which remain top of the agenda following a number of appointments last year, including employing Riley Harvey as its technical support engineer, the promotion of Mitch McFarlane as its service desk team lead as well as the appointment of Ethan Malvern as its technical director.

In the first quarter of 2025, 3RS IT Solutions announced the Children’s Air Ambulance as its Charity of the Year, launched a new podcast ‘Say Something Souch’ in collaboration with video production company, Say Something Creative and appointed Chloe Brabbins as customer experience relationship manager to further support the business in its growth plans.

“It’s been an amazing two years in business,” explains Leila Souch, marketing director at 3RS IT Solutions. “Since launch, we have refreshed the website, rewarded our staff with promotions while also recruiting for new roles within the business and focused on building the 3RS brand. Social media and PR are our biggest drivers in getting enquiries so we are proud to be collaborating with Ballyhoo PR to help increase awareness of what we do.

“We have had an incredible journey. Steve is an expert in all things IT having worked in the industry for the last 20 years, with 13 of those as the owner of a previous business. It’s amazing to think that over that time, we have also trained 20 apprentices!

“It hasn’t been all plain-sailing but we are proud of what we have achieved and the plans we have in place for future growth are really exciting.”

3RS IT Solutions offers a range of services including IT support and maintenance, cloud services and cyber security solutions. To find out more, call 01933 426129 or visit 3rs-it.co.uk.