Thrapston Primark warehouse sold for £102m - netting its owners a £41m profit in just eight years

Primark in Huntingdon Road, Thrapston

A fashion logistics warehouse in Thrapston has been sold for a whopping £102m by a property investment company.

The 785,000 Primark distribution centre in Huntingdon Road was bought by LondonMetric for £60.5m in 2013, netting them £41.5m.

The building is let to Primark for £4.4m - rising by 1.5 per cent each year - until 2032.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been sold to another property estate firm - EQT Exeter and the sale is expected to be complete by February 2022.

LondonMetric owns a host of large warehouses across the country with tenants including Amazon, M&S, DHL, Tesco and DFS.

The firm is a FTSE 250 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which allows groups of investors to pool their money to buy large properties.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of LondonMetric, commented: “This is a very good asset that has performed strongly, delivering a total return of £76 million since acquisition. The sale price achieved reflects a very competitive bidding process and highlights the depth of demand for well let logistics assets delivering reliable, repetitive and growing income.”