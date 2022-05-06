The White Company to move logistics operation to Corby

The White Company is the latest big brand to move their logistics operations to Corby

Clothing and homewares firm The White Company is to transfer its logistics operations to Corby.

The firm is the latest in a string of big brands that has moved their warehousing to the town home because of its central location and able workforce.

The move comes after Wincanton was awarded a five-year contract with the luxury lifestyle retailer.

Wincanton will provide international eCommerce order fulfilment and store replenishment for its footprint of more than 60 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Initially, Wincanton will manage The White Company's existing warehouse facility in Swan Valley, Northampton.

But over the course of the next 18 months, the listed Chippenham outfit will oversee the migration of The White Company's central warehousing and distribution operations to its own existing eFulfilment facility in Corby.

WEB in Mitchell Road is already home to Snug, who moved on to the former Staples site this time last year.

About 175 staff will transfer from The White Company to join the 20,000-strong Wincanton team.

Wincanton Chief Executive James Wroath said: "This contract with The White Company is a big step forward for Wincanton and a significant milestone for our eFulfilment operations.