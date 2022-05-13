Nearly 200 workers at a flagship “luxury” homeware company are set to move from the firm’s old headquarters in Northampton over to its new one in Corby.

The White Company will be moving from its Swan Valley headquarters over to a “state of the art” facility in Rockingham, Corby, by summer 2023 following a deal with Wincanton.

Wincanton announced this month (May) that it has been awarded a new five-year contract with The White Company, which will see it provide multi-channel fulfilment services including international eCommerce order fulfilment, store replenishment for its footprint UK and Ireland of over 60 stores, and value-added services for around 1.6million customers annually.

Around 175 workers, primarily engaged in fulfilment and warehousing services, will transfer from The White Company to join the 20,000-strong Wincanton team in Corby, a Wincanton spokesman said.

James Wroath, CEO at Wincanton, said: "This contract with The White Company is a big step forward for Wincanton and a significant milestone for our eFulfilment operations.

"In due course our state-of-the-art facility in Rockingham will be The White Company’s central logistics hub and we will be helping to deliver continued growth in customer experience, efficiency and productivity for the company through greater use of automation.

"We are excited to get started and I would like to welcome our 175 new colleagues to the Wincanton team.”

Initially, Wincanton will manage The White Company’s existing warehouse facility in Swan Valley.