The Wharf Distillery - NN distillery at forefront of English Whisky

Here at the Wharf Distillery in Towcester, we are proud to be the one and only, and most probably the first ever whisky producer in Northamptonshire.

We are a founding member of the English Whisky Guild (EWG) set up in 2022 to collaborate with other English Distilleries and to jointly promote the category. English whisky is witnessing unprecedented growth, with a tsunami of drinkers across the world discovering and experiencing a spirit produced with incredible flavour diversity and to the highest standards. With 45 active distilleries and a string of internationally recognised awards, the future of English whisky is now.

The Wharf Distillery is an independent small-batch copper-pot distillery producing a range of exciting spirits and liqueurs from our location in the old market town of Towcester in South Northamptonshire. We are one of England’s smallest whisky distilleries and distil apple brandy from locally sourced apples. We also have a range of single malts, gin, vodka and rum, all crafted by hand to create the highest quality spirits. Our current release is our Equinox Single Malt Whisky.

ENGLISH WHISKY GUILD LAUNCHES INAUGURAL ANNUAL REVIEW: A CELEBRATION OF QUALITY AND INNOVATION

Wharf Distillery Equinox Single Malt Whisky - made in Northamptonshire

The English Whisky Guild (EWG) is thrilled to announce its inaugural annual review, a milestone that represents our shared endeavours as a sector. This comprehensive report serves as an indispensable resource for industry professionals, government officials, and whiskyenthusiasts alike.

The Annual Review promises to be an invaluable companion on the journey of discovery into English Whisky.

Through this Annual Review, you’ll embark on an access-all-areas tour, exploring the distilleries, meeting the founders, and uncovering the industry’s journey and ambitions.Discover the heart and soul of English Whisky. The Annual Review is made up of insightful profiles from the companies who make up the Guild—both distillers and Associate Members— as well as engaging features, need-to-know happenings, and a dedicated celebratory section highlighting the successes of English Whisky and the Guild’s journey so far.

Key Highlights:1. Desirable Tourist Destination:o In 2023, English Whisky distilleries welcomed over 250,000 visitors, solidifying our reputation as a must-visit destination for whisky enthusiasts and curious travellers alike.o Exceptional craftsmanship, innovative flavour profiles, and a tapestry of unique distilleries set against breathtaking locations. From the rolling hills of Yorkshire to the rugged coastlines of Devon, each sip tells a story of quality and creativity.

The Wharf Distillery in Towcester

2. International Appeal:o English Whisky has transcended borders, with a remarkable 40% of all our whisky being sold outside the UK.o Our growing international market recognises the quality, diversity, and unique character of English Whisky, making it a sought-after spirit globally.

3. Global Reach:o English Whisky is now being enjoyed in over 30 markets worldwide, a testament to its widespread popularity and acclaim.o From bustling cities to remote corners of the globe, whisky enthusiasts everywhere appreciate the craftsmanship and flavour profiles of English Whisky.

4. English Whisky Triumphs:o English Whisky has been making waves on the global stage, and we’re proud to share that our whiskies have been named ‘World’s Best Single Malt’ for two of the past three years!

