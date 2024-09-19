The Red Lion celebrates roaring success at Great British Pub Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire popular pub, The Red Lion at Cranford, is celebrating its roaring success after winning another prestigious national hospitality award.

The triumphant team from The Red Lion, part of the Greedy Gordons pub company, raised a glass to the pub being announced as winners at The Great British Pub Awards 2024, where the venue won the acclaimed Punch Pubs Pub of the Year Award.

The Red Lion’s renowned reputation received remarkable recognition this month having scooped successive accolades at both The Punch Publican of the Year Awards and then celebrating success at the Great British Pub Awards. The Greedy Gordons Red Lion team were announced as winners at both of the industry leading, esteemed awards ceremonies held within a week of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director Richard Gordon, who runs the Greedy Gordons portfolio of pubs and culinary venues with business partner Sonya Harvey, said: “We are all ecstatic. This latest award win for The Red Lion is a tremendous triumph; we are thrilled to share this incredible success with our fantastic team.

The Red Lion team celebrates their win at The Great British Pub Awards 2024

“To be announced as national winners at The Great British Pub Awards and to take home the title of Punch Pub of the Year award is phenomenal given that there are hundreds of Punch pubs nationwide.

“We are incredibly proud to be ardent ambassadors and champions of the exceptional food and drink Northamptonshire has to offer. This prestigious pub accolade recognising our ongoing efforts, which comes hot on the heels of our Publican of the Year Award for The Red Lion, announced just last week at the Punch Publican of the Year Awards, is definitely the icing on the cake!”

Another popular pub in the Greedy Gordons business group, The Snooty Fox in Lowick, also received recognition after being announced as a finalist in the Best Country Pub of the Year award category at the Great British Pub Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greedy Gordons culinary collection of venues includes: The Red Lion in Cranford, The Snooty Fox in Lowick, The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood, The Buttery Café and The Greedy Gordons Farm Shop in Woodford.