An expert HR consultancy from Kettering will share its knowledge on aligning people with business strategy in an exclusive, free seminar being held at Your Business Expo in Milton Keynes.

People experts HR Solutions will host the insightful workshop which will demonstrate the power of strategic HR in achieving business success.

Aligning People and Business Strategy will be held on Wednesday 5th June from 10.30am to 11.30am at The Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton.

The seminar will be based on a strategic white paper launched by HR Solutions last month to help business owners understand the importance of aligning business objectives to HR principles in the modern workplace.

HR Solutions CEO Greg Guilford hosting a seminar at a previous Your Business Expo

The authoritative report states that by merging people strategy with business strategy, companies can future proof their organisation and attain a competitive edge, whatever their industry.

Strategic HR Thinking for 2024: Aligning People and Business Strategy is a seminal guide targeted at business leaders, HR managers, and any forward-thinking individual committed to catalysing business growth through innovative HR practices.

CEO Greg Guilford said: “This free seminar will offer comprehensive insight into the continually evolving HR landscape, offering actionable strategies to enhance operational efficiency and drive revenue growth. There are numerous benefits in taking the time to integrate human resources with business goals and there is no doubt that every business owner would find this workshop useful.

“Adaptability and strategic thinking are vital tools to ensure businesses not just survive but indeed thrive in the modern business landscape.”