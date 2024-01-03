The Power of Hypnosis - Unleash the Potential of Your Mind

Is hypnotherapy all about quitting smoking and weight loss? Most definitely not!! There is a huge amount of misconception when it comes to hypnotherapy. The most common myths including is it dangerous? Will the therapist have control over my mind? I may never 'wake up', is hypnotherapy all about quitting a bad habit? My mission is to spread the word about Hypnotherapy and to demystify this powerful tool.

My name is Kerry, I am a certified hypnotherapist and run a busy practice in the picturesque village of Stoke Albany, just outside of Market Harborough. I've worked with hundreds of clients, helping them to dramatically change their life and overcome challenges that have been holding them back.

Let's look at these myths! Hypnotherapy is a safe and effective therapy. The state of hypnosis is actually a natural state of mind, which is frequently induced by everyday living. You have probably been in a hypnotic state many times without realising it. We tend to go into hypnosis about 3 times a day! Becoming absorbed in a novel or losing track of what is happening around us, in a daydream-like state, are both examples of self hypnosis.

An important feature of hypnosis is the opening of the powerful subconscious mind. The subconscious mind makes up 95 per cent of who we are. Think of it as a filing cabinet that contains everything that you have ever experienced, every comment made to you, every experience and event that you have ever had, positive and negative and all of these things dictate your habits and behaviours. You are living by these subconscious programs 95% of your day! Most of which are self-sabotaging and dis-empowering. We are unconsciously manifesting a life, which is equivalent to the beliefs we hold rather than creating the life we desire.

Hypnotherapist BA (Hons), Cert.Hyp CS, CHC Tel: 07899 991274 Email: [email protected]

Hypnosis is an effective way to facilitate change at a subconscious level. It allows us to bypass the conscious mind and access the subconscious directly where behaviours are stored so that we can change!

Hypnosis will take you into a pleasant deeply relaxed state of mind and body. It is not a strange or unusual feeling, it is similar to falling asleep but not losing conscious awareness. This means that you are able to hear and sense things around you, but generally your eyes will be closed and you will feel comfortably relaxed. This state of being reduces anxiety, stress and tension and allows us to connect with our inner self. I often say to my clients, you are not asleep, in fact you are more awake! Awoken to your amazing potential.

Some clients enter their first experience of hypnosis with ideas linked to those of television shows and fiction. A frequent belief is that under hypnosis the client becomes ‘unconscious’ and would not be able to remember the session afterwards. Or, that they would not be capable of any voluntary action, such as speech. You are always in conscious control throughout the therapy and will remember everything that happens while you are in the hypnotic state. For instance, if you find yourself becoming uncomfortable, you can change your position. You will be able to speak, although sometimes you may find that it's just too much of an effort!

I work a lot with issues such as Weight loss and smoking cessation, but the majority of my work is focused on anxiety, self esteem and releasing trauma.

I myself have had many varied life experiences and have faced my own challenges both mentally and physically. These challenges provided me with the gift of discovering the powerful tools of hypnosis and meditation, which completely transformed my life. One of the things that helped me the most in my recovery was the understanding of how our brain works and the power of the mind. Your mind is so incredibly powerful, the key is to know how to achieve your potential.