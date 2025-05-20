The Howdens Game Changer Programme is awarded Best Football Community Scheme* at the Football Business Awards 2025

Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, has been recognised for its community contribution at the Football Business Awards 2025, for its Game Changer Programme alongside partner The Football Association (The FA) - winning the Best Football Community Scheme – Non-Premier League or Championship at an awards ceremony in London on 9th May 2025.

The Football Business Awards is an annual ceremony celebrating the best initiatives by clubs, companies and other organisations for their behind-the-scenes efforts which are crucial for the sport’s success.

The Howdens Game Changer Programme is a national community outreach campaign that works with grassroots football clubs to transform clubhouse kitchens. Whilst the award came for Howdens work alongside The FA in England, Howdens has provided over 300 brand-new kitchens to local communities across the UK, also working with the Scottish FA and Irish FA Foundation.

Conor Laville, Director of Marketing at Howdens said; “This award is fantastic recognition of the efforts of our Game Changer Programme team to transform the facilities at hundreds of grassroots football clubs. The clubhouses are at the heart of the local community and are used by players of all ages, parents and volunteers.

The Howdens Game Changer team at the Football Business Awards

“We’re proud to have transformed over 300 kitchens to date, making facilities more accessible and impacting grassroots football across the country.”

James Kendall, Director of Football Development at The FA, said; “It was brilliant to see our collaboration with Howdens on the Game Changer Programme recognised with this award for Best Community Scheme. We know how important good facilities are in creating thriving community clubs and this programme is helping to provide the right environment to play and gather, benefiting players, volunteers, supporters and communities across the country.”**

The Howdens Game Changer Programme is backed by football legend Chris Kamara, MBE who has lent his support by driving home the importance of grassroots football and clubhouse facilities on his own career.

*The Howdens Game Changer Programme was awarded winner of Best Football Community Scheme – Non-Premier League or Championship at an awards ceremony in London on 9th May 2025.

Chris Kamara and Jill Scott celebrate another Game Changer kitchen fit.

** Research commissioned by The FA indicated 62% of clubs receiving a new kitchen from Howdens had a positive impact on club finances. Whilst 96% of clubs surveyed said the new kitchen had increased the sense of pride in their club since the installation took place.