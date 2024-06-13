Swim School celebrates over 215 years of experience teaching swimming lessons in Rushden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Splash Leisure Pool, a cornerstone of the community, is proud to announce the remarkable achievement of its swim school that boasts over 215 years of combined experience among its dedicated team of swim teachers.

Splash Leisure Pool, managed by Freedom Leisure one of the UK’s leading charitable not-for-profit leisure trusts in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, prides itself on its swim school by creating a supportive environment where everyone in the community feels welcome. Swimming is not just a recreational activity, is an essential life skill that promotes safety, fitness, confidence and fun for both children and adults.

Nikki, a Swim Teacher at Splash Leisure Pool says “I love my job! I feel so unbelievably privileged that I get to teach such a vast age range of children. I believe swimming is such an important life skill, being able to help children enjoy the water whilst teaching them the essential skills that will keep them safe. Watching them progress to their full potential, allowing them to transfer their skills into any water-based sport, gives me unbeatable job satisfaction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freedom Leisure believes that it’s never too early or too late to learn to swim. With a diverse range of lessons available, it provides a learning opportunity for everyone in the community, from parent and baby lessons, all the way through to adult lessons. The Swim School at Splash Leisure Pool has over 1300 participants and is supported by a team of swim teachers with over 215 years of collective experience, providing a wealth of knowledge at every lesson and ensuring each individual develops their swimming and water safety skills effectively.

Splash Leisure Centre's Swimming Teachers

Freedom Leisure partners with Swim England to deliver a high-quality Learn to Swim Programme for all ages and abilities. The Learn to Swim Pathway guides swimmers from foundation through the seven core stages, developing their aquatic skills to become a competent, confident and safe swimmer.

Laura, a parent on the Swim School commented about their experience by saying; “My daughter loves her swimming lessons at Splash. As soon as she gets in the water a smile spreads across her face! All of her teachers through the stages have been excellent and have been able to identify her needs and strengths quickly to move her on and up!”

In celebration of the success of the Swim School, Splash Leisure Pool is proud to highlight its commitment to safety and well-being during Drown Prevention Week. Drown Prevention Week (15 June to 22 June) is organised by the Royal Life Saving Society and focuses on raising awareness around water safety and promoting measures to prevent drowning incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drowning prevention is a topic that needs serious attention all year round, but the awareness week gives another opportunity to reinforce lifesaving skills. During Drowning Prevention Week, the local Fire Service Team will be attending the Centre to provide a practical demonstration for the Swim School around water safety.

Splash Leisure Pool is delighted to invite everyone in the community to discover the joys and benefits of swimming, whilst recognising the importance of water safety. Whether they are looking to start their child’s swimming journey, build on their confidence and skills or begin their own journey, the team at Splash Leisure Pool will support and help you achieve those milestones.