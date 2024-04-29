Swedish Kitchen expands to Wollaston with exciting new venue and extended hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting from 31 May 2024, Swedish Kitchen will be delighting taste buds in Wollaston every Friday and Saturday, from 9am to 10pm. The expansion comes after a popular demand on the Wollaston Community social media pages and an inviting offer from The Hill Pub, known for its vibrant atmosphere and community-centric events.

"Our community's voice is loud and clear, and it’s our pleasure to answer the call," said Henrik Bengtsson, owner of Swedish Kitchen. "We're excited to bring our signature dishes, like the Viking burger and the classic meatball baguette, to even more people."

Not only will the kitchen be open for regular service, but it will also cater to the majority of the music events at The Hill Bar this summer, promising plenty of Swedish flavours to accompany the tunes. Home delivery options will be available, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a slice of Sweden, whether at the pub or from the comfort of their own home.

Swedish Kitchen in Wollaston

Swedish Kitchen's move to Wollaston is expected to add a unique flavour to the local dining scene and attract visitors from across the county. The community is encouraged to spread the word, bring friends, and dive into the rich tastes of Sweden right in the heart of Wollaston.

For more information on Swedish Kitchen's menu and services, visit their website or follow them on Facebook at Swedish Kitchen.