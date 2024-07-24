Swapping desks for gardening gear: Global law firm visits Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 100 colleagues from global law firm Kennedys, swapped their desks for gardening gear, to enjoy a day of volunteering and team building at two Groundwork Northamptonshire projects.

Colleagues from the firm’s healthcare teams in the Cambridge, Birmingham, London, Newcastle and Sheffield offices, split their time between the charity’s Green Patch community garden in Kettering, and East Northamptonshire’s Twywell Hills & Dales Country Park as part of their annual healthcare team community day.

Christopher Malla, partner and global head of healthcare at Kennedys, said: “This is our third community day, and we loved the ruggedness of the Twywell Hills & Dales Country Park and the community focused cultivated approach at Green Patch community garden. I am proud of our healthcare team’s continued commitment to Kennedys’ ‘Thrive Together’ social impact programme, which strives to create positive change in the communities we operate in. A huge thank you to Groundwork Northamptonshire for welcoming us”.

At the Green Patch community garden, teams were tasked with rejuvenating the bee garden, rebuilding the duck pond, wedding, planting and potting. At Twywell Hills & Dales Country Park, they worked in the heritage orchard and cleared scrub in the grassland meadow.

Britney Caka, trainee solicitor in the firm’s Cambridge office, said: “It was wonderful for us all to come together and make a positive difference to the community. We started the day with a tour of the Green Patch community garden which is a very special place.”

Groundwork Northamptonshire launched a new ‘Partner with Groundwork’ campaign earlier this year, a campaign focused on encouraging businesses, both small and large, to think local when choosing a charity or cause to support.

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire said: “A huge thank you to Kennedys. We love working with businesses both locally and UK wide, and many big names already use our green spaces to hold their team building days and to run volunteering events for their staff. We are proud to bring people together through green and creative projects, offering improved wellbeing, a sense of purpose and a desire to strive for more. Get in touch if we can help you find out more.”

Groundwork delivers volunteer opportunities for organisations across the UK and in 2023, delivered over 160 volunteering days nationally with corporate partners, mobilising over 4,000 incredible volunteers to make a difference in the communities where they live and work.