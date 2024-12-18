Sustainability journey for local company set to continue in 2025 after year of phenomenal awards success

Sustainability remains firmly on the agenda in 2025 for Corby company See Limited, following four award wins this year – including one at national level.

The holding company of businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels for the built environment sector, were selected as finalists in the sustainability category at five different award ceremonies in 2024. They walked away with four titles in just two months.

Their first win was the Green Award at the NNBN awards in October, followed swiftly by a national award win in the Sustainability Award at the National Building and Construction Awards.

The company made it a hat-trick in November with another Sustainability Award win at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards. The final win of the year came at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s Northamptonshire Business Awards, where they took home the North Northamptonshire Sustainability Award.

The accolades were in recognition of the company’s sustainability efforts throughout 2024 including establishing four key initiatives to fight climate change; producing an Annual Carbon Footprint Report to record the CO₂ impact of all businesses in the group; forming an internal Carbon Reduction Team to implement initiatives to reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year; partnering with More Trees to plant trees all over the world; and signing up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to adopt best practice to significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

See has also partnered with like-minded individuals in the Northamptonshire area including the Northampton Sustainability Accord, a pioneering sustainability research and knowledge exchange hub with a focus on transformative change in the local Northamptonshire area and beyond, to help keep pushing for a more sustainable future in the UK’s built environment industry.

“2024 has been an incredible year for us,” said Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited. “With the built environment industry contributing to 25% of the UK’s total carbon emissions, sustainability is an important topic of conversation for us.

“The awards recognition is not just a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at See Limited and our operating businesses Performance Panels and Bousfields, but also to the commitment we have to placing sustainability at the core of everything we do.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Daniel says that sustainability will remain a daily topic of conversation which will be used as motivation to continue in leading the charge to a more sustainable built environment: “We are more motivated than ever to make a positive change and are so excited to see what the future holds.

“Proud to lead by example within the built environment industry, we will continue to drive change with sustainable solutions that make a big difference. Our product offerings, including SanFoot® Real Wood Veneer and BioCarbon Laminates, are designed to reduce environmental impact while delivering high-performance results for our clients.

“Through these innovative efforts, we are not only reducing our own carbon footprint but also inspiring other businesses in our supply chain and across the industry to adopt more sustainable practices.

“The ball is already rolling on our next chapter and we can’t wait to see what 2025 will bring.”