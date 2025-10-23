Supporting higher standards in farewell care: Eternity Funeral Services' commitment to an unregulated industry

Corby, Northamptonshire – The funeral sector in England remains one of the few essential industries without formal government regulation, a surprising fact for many families making one of life’s most sensitive decisions. But in a landscape often criticised for inconsistency and lack of oversight, one Corby-based company is proving that compassion and professionalism can go hand in hand with accountability.

When Eternity Funeral Services opened its doors in September 2024, co-founders Matthew Brown and Katie Varden promised to bring a fresh, transparent, and people-first approach to funeral care. Now, one year on, the pair have taken a significant step toward that goal: Eternity Funeral Services is officially accredited by SAIF (The National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors).

Although the funeral sector in England still operates without statutory regulation for its core activities, professional trade bodies like SAIF play a vital role in maintaining standards. Members must adhere to a strict code of practice, undergo regular inspections, and demonstrate high levels of care and ethical conduct.

“Families trust us with their loved ones at the most vulnerable moments of their lives,” says co-owner Matthew Brown. “Even though the industry isn’t formally regulated yet, we believe that accountability should come as standard, not as an option.”

Matthew and Katie, supported by their spouses.

Katie Varden adds, “By joining SAIF, we’re not only committing to best practice today, but preparing for the regulations we hope to see introduced soon. We want families in Corby and the surrounding Northamptonshire area to feel confident that their local, family-owned funeral director operates with honesty, transparency, and compassion. We are also dedicated to educating the wider community on relevant topics within the industry, matters that may not seem immediately pertinent today, but which, in times of loss, can provide comfort and guidance to those who are bereaved.

For those arranging a funeral, choosing a SAIF-accredited funeral director offers peace of mind that the service will be conducted with dignity and professionalism. In a sector where funeral businesses can operate without training, mentorship, or inspection, that reassurance can make all the difference.

Eternity Funeral Services continues to lead by example, showing that even without government regulation, independent firms can uphold the highest standards of care, ethics, and community trust.