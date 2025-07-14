Supermarket's summer boost for sensory garden

Aldi has donated a range of summer-themed items to a sensory garden in Northamptonshire, helping those that it supports to have fun outdoors this season.

The sensory garden, which is run by local charity Sport4Fitness CIC, helps to support people with special needs across Northampton by providing a safe, stimulating environment and providing therapeutic play and relaxation.

Aldi’s donation included a range of seasonal flowers, comfortable garden furniture and a collection of outdoor games, all of which will go towards maintaining the space and making it even more valuable to those in the local area over the coming months.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know how valuable local organisations such as Sport4Fitness CIC, and its sensory garden, are for the local community, so we’re really pleased to be able to support them through the donation of some of our much-loved Specialbuys this summer.

“Whether they’re wanting to test out their green fingers planting flowers, enjoy a picnic under fairy lights or get creative with some arts and crafts, our donation will help to make sure anyone using the garden this season can make the most of their time outdoors and the benefits it brings.”

Rachel Flaxman, principle project manager at Sport4Fitness CIC, said: “Sport4Fitness CIC is a community-driven organisation and we work tirelessly to inspire support and empower individuals across the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for this amazing donation from Aldi including play sand, a water table and bedding plants which have been the perfect additions to our garden, especially with the hot weather – the children have been really enjoying the outdoor play.”

Aldi supports local charities and organisations year-round through its partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.