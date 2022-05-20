Summer's coming as Kettering hotel unveils new garden bar

Outdoor dining is on the menu at a Kettering hotel after they unveiled a new garden bar.

Kettering Park Hotel and Spa, in Kettering Parkway, has launched The Lawn Club which they hope will be a hit with summer approaching.

The new venue at the four-star hotel, part of Daniel Thwaites PLC, features barn-style doors, pergolas and floor lights in a garden space.

It will serve all things synonymous with summer including Pimm’s, gin and tonic and English sparkling wine.

Their ‘quintessentially British’ menu includes sandwiches and salads as well as afternoon tea and strawberries and cream.

General manager Andrew Hollett said: “We’re hoping for a lovely summer this year when people will get the chance to really appreciate spending time with friends and family in beautiful surroundings.