Summer schools scrub up

The school holidays resulted in a hectic summer for Northamptonshire-based asbestos removal and cleaning company Specialist Remediation Solutions (SRS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Empty schools and nurseries are the perfect environment for the specialist team to deal with any hazardous substances, including asbestos, without having to disrupt day to day teaching.

The past six weeks have seen the award-winning SRS team remove asbestos from school sites in Hatfield and Buckinghamshire, as well as from sister nurseries in Cambridge and Salisbury - making all three campuses much safer for children to play and staff to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salisbury site will see the experts return to do more work in September, as the first visit to the nursery also identified internal problems with the building.

Asbestos enclosures at one of the nurseries SRS worked at this summer.

Elena Paunete, SRS Operations Director, said: “Summer is known as silly season in our industry as so many schools and education establishments want to employ our services while the children aren’t there.

“It is easier for us to work on schools and nursery sites when they are empty, however some nurseries run all year round, so we work very closely with staff to ensure work can be completed at any time, communicating regularly and effectively to keep everyone on site safe.

“It has been brilliant to secure these sites this summer and be able to check for any other potential problems while we had the opportunity to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as asbestos removal services, SRS, of Desborough, also offer biohazard cleaning services including crime scene and trauma clean ups, virus decontamination and house clearances.

Clients include public buildings, commercial businesses, police, care homes, and estate agents, to name a few.

To find out more about the services that SRS offers visit https://srsolutions.uk/