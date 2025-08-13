Successful start for Towcester business with motorists benefiting from HiQ and Carsa partnership

The expansion builds on the first four HiQ and Carsa sites that opened last year, uniting HiQ’s expertise in vehicle maintenance with Carsa’s used car sales model.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare and Carsa have launched a new dual-branded autocare centre in Towcester, with drivers in Northamptonshire set to benefit from a strengthened partnership between two of the UK’s most ambitious and fast-growing automotive retail brands.

The expansion builds on the first four HiQ and Carsa sites that opened last year, uniting HiQ’s expertise in vehicle maintenance with Carsa’s used car sales model. The result is a one-stop sales and autocare destination that offers local drivers greater access to professional automotive services in a fully integrated retail setting.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Towcester is operated by Centre Manager Isaac Mandanji, and is ideally situated on the A43 roundabout in Towcester. The dual-branded site offers local drivers a full range of vehicle sales and autocare services, including tyre fitting, diagnostics, servicing, MOTs and electrical repairs.

A powerful combination of expertise and service

With four service team members employed on-site, the new centre has made a strong start since opening last month, attracting a steady stream of new customers and frequent bookings.

Technical capability is a core strength of the Towcester team, who have extensive experience working on a wide range of vehicles. Equipped with KTS diagnostics tools, the centre can complete the majority of software-driven maintenance and fault resolution in-house.

Centre Manager Isaac, who brings years of hands-on experience from previous automotive roles, is focused on growing the retail side of the business by delivering consistently high levels of customer service.

“We know that when customers have an excellent experience with us, they’re likely to come back for that experience again,” Isaac Mandanji, Centre Manager, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Towcester, explained. “We’ve made it our mission to provide efficient and professional services, but also a friendly and welcoming environment too. For example, we've made the waiting area as comfortable as possible, with complimentary refreshments, free WiFi and a space where people can relax while their vehicle is being worked on.

“Our aim is for people to know our team by name and ask for them personally every time they visit the centre. We believe that personal connection is one of the attributes that sets us apart.”

As with all HiQ Tyres & Autocare locations, the Towcester site benefits from HiQ’s market-leading online booking tool and instant pricing system, which streamlines the quoting process for customers looking to book in their vehicles online. This eliminates delays and helps customers understand costs up-front.

Isaac added: “The booking system is efficient and easy to use, with drivers being able to tailor their experience to their needs. Nothing is too much trouble for our dedicated team. We really value what HiQ brings to the centre and are proud to see the partnership become a reality in Towcester.”

Strong foundations for future growth

This fifth opening is another milestone in the growing HiQ and Carsa partnership, which has already seen centres successfully launched in Staffordshire, West Midlands, Lancashire, and Leicestershire. The dual-branded concept continues to attract positive feedback from customers seeking convenience, trust, and high standards of service from a single, integrated location.

Visham Joshi, Head of Service, Carsa, added: “The new dual-branded location in Towcester is another brilliant example of how effective our partnership has become. This represents another great opportunity for both brands to present to a broader range of customers, and become more visible in Northamptonshire. This is the next chapter of our nationwide rollout that is redefining the automotive retail experience.”

More joint centres are planned as the partnership continues to scale across the UK, offering motorists a one-stop solution for buying, maintaining, and caring for their vehicles.

HiQ operates a nationwide network of 190 autocare centres across the UK. Backed by Goodyear, it is renowned for its professional and seamless customer experience. Carsa, founded in 2020, has quickly expanded to ten locations, offering a diverse selection of high-quality, pre-owned vehicles.