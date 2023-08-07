A Kettering tattoo artist says she’s proud and excited after her dream of owning a studio came true.

Bethany Olechnowicz, 31, has taken on Nordica Studios in Carrington Street having been joined by business partner and fellow tattoo artist Matt Kaye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ribbon at the studio will be cut at a launch party on Saturday (August 12), which is taking place from 11am to 7pm.

Bethany Olechnowicz says she's proud to be opening Nordica Studios

Bethany said: “After years of hard work and dreaming big I am so proud and excited to finally have achieved the dream of owning my own studio.

"I am excited to be able to take it in a direction that follows my passions and provide a service that leaves my clients feeling bright, elated and confident.

"I am in disbelief that I have managed to achieve this so early on in my career, and cannot wait to see the new studio flourish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany has been tattooing in Kettering for seven years, having started an apprenticeship while she was teaching graphic design part-time.

Her next venture is to complete her medical tattoo training next month so she can offer areola and nipple tattoos to post-mastectomy surgery patients.

This is a service currently offered by the NHS but the results are semi-permanent and need re-visiting time and time again.

Bethany said: “After being contacted multiple times, where I have been asked if this is service I can provide with permanent results for them, I decided this was the right time for my career development and more so the survivors who have beaten breast cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz will officially open the studio at the launch party, where there will be refreshments, hot food and a charity raffle thanks to the generosity of a number of local firms who have donated prizes.

All proceeds from the day will go towards funding as many post-mastectomy patients as possible so they can receive areola and nipple tattoos for free.