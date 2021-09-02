Storage facility planned for site near Kettering supermarket

A mock-up of how the facility could look from Pytchley Road.

A piece of scrubland a stone's throw from Kettering's Tesco superstore could be turned into a self-storage facility.

Lok'n'Store Ltd want to build a four-storey unit on land between Pytchley Road and Pytchley Lane on the southern edge of the town and have outlined plans to North Northamptonshire Council.

The firm has 35 centres across the UK - including one in nearby Wellingborough - and now wants to expand into Kettering on land next Orion Way's McDonald's and gym.

Plans say the secure facility would create four full-time jobs and have 13 car park spaces, with 5,600 sq m of internal floor space spread across its four floors.

The building would have metal cladding and be "tangerine, silver and white" in colour.

Access to the site would be through Pytchley Lane rather than the busy Pytchley Road

A planning statement said: "The proposed self-storage use will serve a mix of domestic and commercial customers using the facility for a range of purposes.

"It will provide a supporting service for a range of local businesses as well as additional storage space for local residents.

"Its nature means that it provides a vital service to a growing market but does so through a very low impact operation. It does not attract large HGVs or significant peak time traffic.

"It does not generate noise or other emissions and serves its broad range of customers with minimum environmental impact."

The site has not been developed for several decades and the applicants say they plan on habitat creation including the planting of seven trees and four areas of dense scrub.