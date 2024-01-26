Steve and Ethan find the recipe for fundraising success at show-stopping baking event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Director Steve Souch and Services Operations Manager, Ethan Malvern were tasked with baking their own Naked Victoria Sponge as part of the challenge, which was organised by Tina Henerson Head of Kitchen at Nene Business Centre and assistant, Helen Farr

After an hour and a half of baking, Nene Business Centre Manager, Dalize Van Zyl and Tina declared Steve’s delicious sponge as the winner.

Steve said: “I’m no baker, but we had a lot of fun taking part in this challenge and, of course, I was thrilled to be named as the winner!

Director Steve Souch of 3RS IT Solutions is pictured with his winning sponge cake.

“The Teamwork Trust, which does so much to support people in Northamptonshire with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues, is a cause very close to our hearts, as my son, Reuben is living with autism.

“To be able to take part in this challenge, have some fun and raise money at the same time was fantastic and we are incredibly grateful to Tina, Helen and Dalize for helping us to make it happen.”

Throughout the year, Steve, Ethan and the team at 3RS IT Solutions are taking part in a number of charity events to raise money for Teamwork Trust. Each month, followers of the company’s social media channels are being invited to vote for which challenge the team should attempt next.

On January 27, Steve and Ethan will face each other once again when they take part in a 5k run around Stanwick Lakes.