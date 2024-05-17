SPOTLIGHT: 12 famous firms based in Northamptonshire

Famed for its shoe industry, it’s no surprise the county is still a hive of business activity.
From Victorian shoe factories to modern construction firms, the county is alive with commerce.
Here, we count down 12 of Northamptonshire’s best known brands.
2. Church's
Luxury footwear label Church's was founded in 1873 by Thomas Church and its still going strong in Northampton. It was purchased by Prada in 1999 and actor Pierce Brosnan donned the brand's elegant footwear during his tenure as James Bond Photo: Google Streetview
3. Crockett & Jones
Crockett & Jones footwear label was established in 1879 by Charles Jones and Sir James Crockett in Northampton. The brand is another mainstay of pop culture, worn by Daniel Craig's incarnation of James Bond Photo: Google Streetview
4. Whitworth's
Dried fruit manufacturer Whitworth's is one of the biggest brands in Northamptonshire and has its headquarters in Wellingborough Photo: Google Streetview