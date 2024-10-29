Spitfire Homes turns pink to support breast cancer awareness

Spitfire Homes - Breast Cancer Awareness

Throughout the month of October, award-winning housebuilder Spitfire Homes encouraged on-site staff within its Midlands developments to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In collaboration with its dedicated staff and contractors across the region, Spitfire proudly raised over £4,000 to support Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity. On Friday 18th October, which marked ‘Wear it Pink Day,’ more than 200 site workers in the region wore limited edition pink high-visibility jackets, with all funds from the initiative going directly to this important cause.

As part of its Sustainable Futures strategy, Spitfire Homes looks to create positive change in the communities in which it operates through charity and volunteering work, as well as funding for local projects.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “As the most common cancer in the UK, with around 55,000 women and 400 men diagnosed every year, we sadly all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

“We felt strongly about coming together as a business to raise funds for life saving research and increase awareness of this important campaign. It is the first time we have taken part in wear it pink day and we recognise the importance of working with our employees, and the wider supply chain, to make a meaningful difference. We’re extremely proud of our efforts and will continue to support this incredible cause moving forward.”

Spitfire is constructing 1,100 new homes at the Malabar development, Daventry, alongside homebuilder Crest Nicholson.