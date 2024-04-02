Spinney bosses ‘excited’ about acquisition of White Arches Motorhomes and Caravans in Wellingborough and Rushden
Spinney bosses say they are ‘excited’ following their recent acquisition of White Arches Motorhomes and Caravans.
The acquisition is the result of administrators being appointed to the White Arches caravan and motorhome dealerships, but a timely purchase by Ben and Charlie Holland, the owners behind the Spinney brand, has ensured both dealerships in Wellingborough and Rushden will remain intact.
The purchase has also guaranteed that the current staff will remain and any orders that have been made by customers will be honoured.
As Spinney looked to expand their portfolio of family-run motorhome, campervan and caravan dealerships in the UK, the timing could not have been better.
Charlie Holland said: “We are excited for this new chapter in Spinney’s expansion.
"We look forward to bringing our renowned expertise and customer service to the Northamptonshire area, where we will continue to provide excellent service to the White Arches Motorhomes and Caravan customers and demonstrate our family-focused vision.”
For the time being, both dealerships will retain the White Arches name to aid with this transitionary period.
Spinney is in the process of updating all details for the new branches and providing some FAQs to help customers with this transition.
Customers who have made a purchase through White Arches should rest assured that their orders will be proceeding as expected.
Spinney would like to thank the White Arches team and their customers for their co-operation at this time, and are looking to continue White Arches’ values and philosophy which have been well-established over the past 45 years.
The Spinney team deeply appreciate your support, patience and understanding, and eagerly anticipate your next visit.