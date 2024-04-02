Spinney bosses ‘excited’ about acquisition of White Arches Motorhomes and Caravans in Wellingborough and Rushden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spinney bosses say they are ‘excited’ following their recent acquisition of White Arches Motorhomes and Caravans.

The acquisition is the result of administrators being appointed to the White Arches caravan and motorhome dealerships, but a timely purchase by Ben and Charlie Holland, the owners behind the Spinney brand, has ensured both dealerships in Wellingborough and Rushden will remain intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purchase has also guaranteed that the current staff will remain and any orders that have been made by customers will be honoured.

Spinney has acquired White Arches in Wellingborough and Rushden

As Spinney looked to expand their portfolio of family-run motorhome, campervan and caravan dealerships in the UK, the timing could not have been better.

Charlie Holland said: “We are excited for this new chapter in Spinney’s expansion.

"We look forward to bringing our renowned expertise and customer service to the Northamptonshire area, where we will continue to provide excellent service to the White Arches Motorhomes and Caravan customers and demonstrate our family-focused vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the time being, both dealerships will retain the White Arches name to aid with this transitionary period.

Spinney is in the process of updating all details for the new branches and providing some FAQs to help customers with this transition.

Customers who have made a purchase through White Arches should rest assured that their orders will be proceeding as expected.

Spinney would like to thank the White Arches team and their customers for their co-operation at this time, and are looking to continue White Arches’ values and philosophy which have been well-established over the past 45 years.