Southgate Global: Keeping goods flowing and minimising costs

Southgate's MPW

Following a period of significant economic change and rises in the cost of employment, organisations across the UK are preparing for increased costs and reduced margins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising this, Southgate Global - which has sites at Pury Hill Business Park in Northamptonshire - is supporting customers to offset costs from these added financial challenges by helping them improve operator productivity. One product it supplies, which has made a significant contribution to this goal is its Mobile Powered Workstation (MPW) – a leading 3PL customer calculates that it has saved them £12 million in productivity gains.

So confident is Southgate about the impact the MPW has in use, that the company is offering it to organisations to prove its value for themselves in a free trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increases in employers' National Insurance contribution (NIC) rates alongside a rise in the National Minimum Wage payment, set to come into force this April, will increase workforce costs. In addition, some organisations will experience further financial challenges, with rent prices for large distribution warehouses continuing to rise at an average rate of 5 per cent each year.[1]

Southgate, a leading specialist in packaging equipment, consumables, and servicing for operational logistics and fulfilment believes that offering organisations the chance to trial the integration of its MPW into their workflows will help them identify a related boost in productivity.

The MPW streamlines operations by allowing operatives to move and work anywhere in the warehouse freely, taking the power - and their computer, printer, screens and other powered devices - with them. This subsequently increases the speed at which they can pick, print, pack, or audit and update their systems.

Its integrated power system can power laptops, barcode printers or scanners, and with two interchangeable charging packs which last up to 16 hours combined, the trolley can be used for back-to-back shifts, reducing equipment downtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 18,000 already in use in the UK and around the world, the MPW has already delivered a rapid return on investment for Southgate customers, with approximately £4,250 per operative saved each year.

Chris Wych, Head of Business Development at Southgate Global, said: “Operators are preparing for a significant increase in costs, which is why we’re looking to identify ways we can support our customers and mitigate the financial burden by maximising their workforce productivity and consequently controlling their employment costs.

“Something we work extremely hard on at Southgate is offering innovative equipment that optimises manual tasks, boosting workers’ productivity and allowing companies to save money where it matters, especially in this year of cost acceleration. The MPW is just one of the simple solutions Southgate offers to enhance your efficiency and support warehouse operations.”

“Every time we have offered customers the opportunity to try an MPW for themselves they have never asked us to take it back. In fact, we now have over 18,000 of these MPWs in use globally. So, we thought in that case – why not offer this opportunity to everyone who wants to try it out for themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate Global is an international company and leading specialist in packaging equipment, consumables, and servicing for operational logistics and fulfilment. Its expertise, sector focus, breadth and depth of equipment and consumable ranges, combined with its commitment to providing quality solutions at highly competitive prices has positioned the company as a trusted supplier for businesses both in the UK and across the globe.