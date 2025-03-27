Solihull-based homebuilder tops major industry survey on customer satisfaction

Solihull-based homebuilder, Tilia Homes, has achieved the top score in a major industry survey for customer satisfaction for the first time in its four-year history.

The rating comes from the Home Builders Federation’s (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey, widely regarded as the industry’s benchmark for quality. Tilia Homes was awarded five stars, a rating given to companies when more than 90 per cent of customers would recommend them to a friend.

The result marks a significant step up for the business, which has moved from a three- to five-star rating since its acquisition by private equity firm Terra Firma in 2021 and subsequent integration into the untypical group.

Tilia Homes Central has a strong presence in the Midlands, with developments in Staffordshire, Shropshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire. These include Saint’s View in Telford, Manor Kingsway in Derby and Verdant Rise in Leicester.

Amerjit Atwal, Regional Managing Director at Tilia Homes Central, said: “Achieving a five-star rating is a proud moment for everyone at Tilia Homes Central. It reflects the hard work of our teams and the progress we’ve made to improve the experience for customers. To go from three to five stars in just a few years shows the strength of our culture, our commitment and our people.”

Meanwhile, sister company Hopkins Homes has retained its five-star status to make the untypical group a fully-fledged five-star homebuilder.

Chris Severson, Chairman of untypical, added: “With both Hopkins Homes and Tilia Homes now rated five stars for customer satisfaction, untypical has become a fully-fledged five-star homebuilder. This reflects our commitment to delivering the highest standards of build quality and service across the business.”