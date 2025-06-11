Small and mighty businesses celebrate at the House of Lords for scaling success

Susan Liverman captured at the Small and Mighty event on the terrace at the House of Lords.

Local small business celebrated for success in national scaling programme Susan Liverman, founder of Northamptonshire based business The Kindful, a mental health education and skills training business was celebrated at a special House of Lords reception last week to mark their success in a national microbusiness scaling programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan was one of hundreds of small business owners from across the UK invited to the House of Lords on 5 June to celebrate their participation in Small Business Britain’s Small and Mighty Enterprise Programme,which supports the UK’s smallest firms to scale.

The free, six-week programme, which aims to help small businesses and sole traders fulfil their growth ambitions is delivered by Small Business Britain in partnership with Xero and ARU Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Liverman, founder of The Kindful said “The Small & Mighty programme provides solid knowledge across a range of business topics. The Kindful aims to widen access to skills for better mental health to more people and I have the knowledge and training to do that – but the Small and Mighty programme added to my business understanding and confidence. I am very grateful and would recommend the programme to other small business owners whatever stage you are at.*"

Three years since its inception, the programme has trained over 4,000 small businesses, through expert-led guidance and mentorship, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to take their first steps towards growth.

“Microbusinesses may be small in size, but they’re powerful drivers of innovation, growth and resilience in our economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“It was a joy to celebrate alongside Susan and the incredible entrepreneurs who took part in the programme, during our event at the House of Lords. It is more important than ever to champion these ambitious small firms as they continue to push forward and grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research produced by Small Business Britain and Xero last year showed significant ambition among the UK’s smallest and youngest firms, with over two thirds expecting to grow by 50% over the next five years.

Kate Hayward, Managing Director Xero UK, said: “The smallest firms often face unique challenges, and the Small and Mighty programme provides crucial, tailored support to help them navigate these, freeing them up to focus on growth and contribute even more to our economy. We are thrilled to be a part of it.”

To learn more about the Small and Mighty Enterprise programme please visit: smallbusinessbritain.uk/small-and-mighty

Susan is the mental health and wellbeing delivery partner with the BIPC Northants and their "Build Your Business" program. To book onto upcoming webinars including "Mental health & wellbeing essentials for entrepreneurs webinar" in June and July, find more information on the link below: www.bipcnorthamptonshire.co.uk/buildyourbusiness