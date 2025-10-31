Six popular curry houses in Northamptonshire have been announced as finalists at ‘prestigious’ national curry awards – who gets your vote?

The restaurants in Northamptonshire have been nominated for the Best East Midlands category at the The Nation’s Curry Awards, joining ten finalists across the region looking to win the honour.

Hosted by Oceanic Awards, the event celebrates excellence across the UK’s vibrant curry scene, recognising outstanding restaurants, takeaways, and chefs.

An Oceanic Awards spokesman said: “We are proud to announce the finalists of the 4th Nation’s Curry Awards 2026. This prestigious event recognises the talent, dedication, and hard work of individuals and businesses across the UK’s curry industry. The awards celebrate the country’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourage the continued growth and evolution of the industry.

“These finalists have distinguished themselves through exceptional quality, innovation, and consistency in delivering memorable dining experiences. The winners will be revealed at an elegant ceremony on January 12, 2026.”

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the 4th Nation’s Curry Awards 2026, said: "We look forward to celebrating the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that define this beloved cuisine. The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards honour the remarkable talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We congratulate all our finalists and wish them the best of luck."

Best East Midlands finalists:

Kottaram Restaurant, Nottingham

Mem Saab, Leicester

Haveli, Beeston

Hinglish, Wigston

Little India, Earls Barton – which has a 4.5 out of five stars from 157 Google reviews

Khandan Indian Restaurant, Wollaston – which has a 4.7 out of five stars from 419 Google reviews

Baloo, Northampton – which has a 4.6 out of five stars from 424 Google reviews

Tamarind Restaurant, Northampton – 4.3 out of five stars from 527 Google reviews

Kushboo, Burton Latimer – 4.7 out of five stars from 805 Google reviews

Dilraj, Towcester – 4.6 out of five stars from 430 Google reviews

Other categories include regional Curry Restaurant of the Year, specialist cuisines such as Indian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Afghani, and Nepalese, as well as fine dining, vegetarian, street food, family-friendly, and takeaway awards.

Awards also honour ‘outstanding’ curry, teams, bars, and new restaurants, highlighting the ‘creativity, quality, and innovation that make the UK’s curry industry so dynamic’.