News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

Six businesses for sale in Northamptonshire including a tearoom and pubs

Fancy trying your hand at owning and running one of these businesses?

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th May 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:18 BST

There are plenty of businesses across Northamptonshire from retail spaces, to traders to eateries.

Many are well-known and well respected, and it is not often they appear on the property market with the opportunity for someone else to take them over.

But for a handful of county business, now is the chance for a new owner to try their hand as they are currently for sale on Businessesforsale.com.

Below are six business across Northamptonshire, currently on the market.

Two of the businesses for sale in Northamptonshire.

1. Businesses for sale in Northamptonshire

Two of the businesses for sale in Northamptonshire. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
A unique coffee shop opportunity. The business was first established in July 2022. The "Instagrammable" business can be found in Watford Gap. Asking price: £25,000.

2. Aurum's Lounge

A unique coffee shop opportunity. The business was first established in July 2022. The "Instagrammable" business can be found in Watford Gap. Asking price: £25,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
The pub in Higham Ferrers is known as a well-established bar, with a renowned reputation amongst local residents. Its annual turnover is more than £290,000. Asking price: £29,800.

3. Joe's Bar

The pub in Higham Ferrers is known as a well-established bar, with a renowned reputation amongst local residents. Its annual turnover is more than £290,000. Asking price: £29,800. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
This village pub boasts a large beer garden and outbuilding, potential for alternative use (STPP), substantial two storey accommodation and it is Grade II listed. The pub sits on 0.4 acres of land. Asking price: £345,000.

4. Weedon pub

This village pub boasts a large beer garden and outbuilding, potential for alternative use (STPP), substantial two storey accommodation and it is Grade II listed. The pub sits on 0.4 acres of land. Asking price: £345,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Northamptonshire