Six businesses for sale in Northamptonshire including a tearoom and pubs

Fancy trying your hand at owning and running one of these businesses?

There are plenty of businesses across Northamptonshire from retail spaces, to traders to eateries.

Many are well-known and well respected, and it is not often they appear on the property market with the opportunity for someone else to take them over.

But for a handful of county business, now is the chance for a new owner to try their hand as they are currently for sale on Businessesforsale.com.

Below are six business across Northamptonshire, currently on the market.

2 . Aurum's Lounge A unique coffee shop opportunity. The business was first established in July 2022. The "Instagrammable" business can be found in Watford Gap. Asking price: £25,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com Photo Sales

3 . Joe's Bar The pub in Higham Ferrers is known as a well-established bar, with a renowned reputation amongst local residents. Its annual turnover is more than £290,000. Asking price: £29,800. Photo: Businessesforsale.com Photo Sales

4 . Weedon pub This village pub boasts a large beer garden and outbuilding, potential for alternative use (STPP), substantial two storey accommodation and it is Grade II listed. The pub sits on 0.4 acres of land. Asking price: £345,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com Photo Sales

