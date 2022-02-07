Six apprentices needed at world-renowned Northants breakfast cereal factory

Some former apprentices at Weetabix

Breakfast biscuit manufacturer Weetabix have announced six apprentice vacancies to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week.

The firm, which has bases at Burton Latimer and Corby, has openings for two manufacturing apprentices to start in August who will have the chance to gain Level 3 and Level 5 Operational Management qualifications. These roles last for three years.

There are also four, four-year engineering apprenticeships for people who want to gain Level 3 Engineering Technician qualifications.

Stuart Branch, Weetabix's Chief People and Digital Officer, said: “The Weetabix Food Company is made up of a whole range of inspiring people and we really are one team. Through giving our people the freedom and support to make the big decisions - what we call The Weetabix Difference - our colleagues are ambitious, lead by example and always deliver.

“We kicked off our apprenticeship scheme in 2016 and it’s been a real success story so far. Completing an apprenticeship at Weetabix is a great start to a young person’s career - it gives them access to a variety of activities that help to improve their knowledge and skills, and also gives them the opportunity to meet great people.

“We’re incredibly proud to see our apprentices progress their careers in a variety of roles across the business, including business improvement, new product development, manufacturing, supply chain and engineering. The Weetabix apprenticeship programme is now being recognised throughout the manufacturing sector, with many of our apprentices being nominated for and reaching the finals of national awards.

"Our apprentices are so important for the future of our business and we can’t wait to welcome this year’s intake!”

The apprenticeships are open to all and there are flexible career paths available - with previous apprentices moving into other functions such as new product development and supply chain following successful completion of their courses.

The closing date is February 28.