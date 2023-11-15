Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This time, they're taking inspiration from the wildly popular trend on TikTok, where users showcase unique, permanent bracelets that symbolise everlasting connections.

What is a permanent bracelet anyway? It's a slim chain that is welded onto your wrist. It sounds scary, but it's simply a tiny ring that joins the ends of the chain together in a permanent bond, designed to be worn all the time.

Customers can choose from an array of chains in sterling silver and 9ct gold. There's also a wide range of charms and connectors available, in order to create a truly personal design.

His & Hers Matching Permanent Bracelets

If a permanent bracelet doesn't appeal to you, or you can't wear one for work etc, Crystelle Belle can create a custom fitted bracelet with a clasp, so you can still have a matching bracelet to your loved one. There's even the option of permanent anklets.

Crystelle Belle's permanent bracelets create tangible symbols of meaningful relationships, and tell a personal story.

"We're thrilled to bring this Tiktok craze to Rushden, and add our own touch of creativity to it. Our permanent bracelets aren't just the latest must have accessory, they are symbols of an enduring bond." Says Chantelle, co owner of Crystelle Belle.

