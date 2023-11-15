News you can trust since 1897
Sisters Bring Tiktok Sensation - Permanent Bracelets To Rushden

Sisters Chantelle and Crystal, the creative minds behind Crystelle Belle, are no strangers to diversifying their business.
By Chantelle ReaderContributor
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT- 1 min read
This time, they're taking inspiration from the wildly popular trend on TikTok, where users showcase unique, permanent bracelets that symbolise everlasting connections.

What is a permanent bracelet anyway? It's a slim chain that is welded onto your wrist. It sounds scary, but it's simply a tiny ring that joins the ends of the chain together in a permanent bond, designed to be worn all the time.

Customers can choose from an array of chains in sterling silver and 9ct gold. There's also a wide range of charms and connectors available, in order to create a truly personal design.

His & Hers Matching Permanent BraceletsHis & Hers Matching Permanent Bracelets
If a permanent bracelet doesn't appeal to you, or you can't wear one for work etc, Crystelle Belle can create a custom fitted bracelet with a clasp, so you can still have a matching bracelet to your loved one. There's even the option of permanent anklets.

Crystelle Belle's permanent bracelets create tangible symbols of meaningful relationships, and tell a personal story.

"We're thrilled to bring this Tiktok craze to Rushden, and add our own touch of creativity to it. Our permanent bracelets aren't just the latest must have accessory, they are symbols of an enduring bond." Says Chantelle, co owner of Crystelle Belle.

The sisters hold pop up events at Rushden Lakes, and work from their studio at 117 High Street, Rushden. Their next pop up event will be Saturday 25th November 11am - 5pm at the Rushden Lights Switch on event. Why not come down and get "Forever linked" to your loved ones?

