Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are joined by Northampton South MP, Andrew Lewer. After 17 years at its former NN1 location, in Sol House, the company’s new office at 900 Pavilion Drive represents a big investment in its award-winning contact centre.

With another UK office in Bank, London, Simply Business is one of the UK’s largest providers of small business and landlord insurance, with over 900,000 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply Business has won numerous awards for its company culture through the years, and has twice been named the Sunday Times Best Company to Work For.

Northampton Saints players George Hendy and Lewis Ludlam attended the opening

More recently, its Northampton-based contact centre was crowned the Best Large Contact Centre of the Year at the UK Contact Centre Forum Awards 2023, while also being Highly Commended for Best Employee Engagement Strategy.

Recognised for its strong track record of having a positive social impact, Simply Business has been an accredited B Corporation since 2017. Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Other UK B Corps include the likes of innocent Drinks, The Body Shop and Ella’s Kitchen.

In addition to the 400 people they employ across Northampton, Simply Business can also count a number of local businesses and landlords as customers – insuring over 3,000 and 2,500 in the town respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply Business believe in the importance of supporting the success of small businesses – their current ‘You name it. We insure it.’ TV advert features four real, punny-named businesses, while they’ve also given away over £85,000 in grants to small firms since 2020 through their Business Boost grant.

Simply Business opens new office at 900 Pavilion Drive

With a firm commitment to use local small businesses and suppliers wherever possible, over the course of the week of their new office opening, 10 local businesses will be providing lunch and treats to Simply Business staff – including the likes of Spread, Jeyda Cakes, Fashion Bake, Nourished and Elsbakes, all based in and around Northampton.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, said:“Our contact centre in Northampton is at the heart of our business – delivering value to our customers through exceptional service. We’re proud to have called the town ‘home’ for 17 years, and are equally excited for the years to come as we invest in an impressive new office space for our people.

“In that time, we’ve grown our Northampton team to over 400 people, and we feel fortunate to have been able to welcome and nurture so many talented individuals – a number of whom have been with us for a decade or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve long known that engaged people drive the best outcomes for our customers – like the 5000-plus we insure in Northampton. That’s why we’re committed to providing a great working environment for our Northampton colleagues, and we’re delighted to be doing just that with our new office at 900 Pavilion Drive.

“Small businesses are vital to the success of our economy and communities, and we know that’s especially true in Northampton. We couldn’t be happier that so many fantastic local businesses have been able to be a part of our office opening.

“It’s an honour to open our new space alongside Lewis Ludlam and George Hendy of Northampton Saints, who we know inspire so many fans across the town.”