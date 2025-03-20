Simon Acres Group to host golf networking event

Attendees of the Simon Acres Group golf day in 2024

Specialist recruitment agency and online training provider, Simon Acres Group Limited is holding its third annual golf day on Thursday 12th June 2025. The networking event, aimed at professionals within the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom (KBB) industry, as well as building and plumbing merchants, is taking place at Overstone Park Golf Club, Northamptonshire.

Providing an opportunity to foster meaningful business relationships and discuss collaborative ideas and projects, the event is a chance for peers to connect and strengthen bonds to drive the sectors forward.

The golf day will be supported by industry sponsors with Dunavox, the wine cooling expert, announced as the first sponsor for the event. Those who attend will be treated to breakfast, refreshments during the 18-hole game, a post-golf meal, plus a selection of prizes will be up for the taking. There will also be a charity raffle with proceeds donated Cancer Research UK.

Tobias Waltham, Partnership Engagement Director, Simon Acres Group, says: “We’re pleased to be hosting our industry golf day for the third year running, it’s great to see it become an annual event in the KBB and builders’ merchant calendars. The golf day is an opportunity for professionals to share ideas and gain insights from like-minded individuals while enjoying arelaxing game of golf. Over the past two years we have had a fantastic mix of attendees including retailers, manufacturers, associations, fabricators and software providers, and we’re proud to bring the industries together for a chance to connect outside of the office.

The Simon Acres Group team at Overstone Park Golf Club in 2024

“The 2025 golf event is already shaping up to be a memorable day. Whatever your golfing experience, the event provides a wonderful networking opportunity, so we do encourage you to join us.”

For more information on Simon Acres Group Limited, or to sign up for the golf day, please call Tobias Waltham on 0203 701 6660 or email [email protected]. There are also sponsorship packages available, please enquire if your business would like to be involved.

You can also find further information on the Simon Acres Group golf day by visiting the website: simonacres.co.uk/industry-golf-day/ and watch the action from last year’s golf day here.