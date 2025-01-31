Shuttleworth College graduate blossoms into business success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former student of Shuttleworth College in Bedfordshire has used her college qualification in Floristry to open her own luxury florist shop in the beautiful Northamptonshire village of Castle Ashby.

Olivia Scott, who completed the Level 2 and Level 3 Technical Diploma in Floristry in June 2024, is now the proud owner of Liv Scott Flowers, a new thriving business of her own.

After six years in the tech industry, working in Marketing & Events, Olivia decided it was time for a change and decided to study something she loved, her passion for floristry. Olivia enrolled in Shuttleworth College’s highly regarded floristry course to develop her skills and lay the foundation for her future business.

Reflecting on her journey, Olivia said "I absolutely loved my time in marketing, but I wanted more control over my day-to-day life and to be responsible for my own success. If I could live a fulfilled life by making a living from something I love, I knew I had to try. My time at Shuttleworth College was invaluable, it taught me the technical skills I needed, introduced me to industry professionals who are now lifelong friends, and most importantly, gave me the confidence to pursue my passion. The business modules were particularly helpful, giving me the knowledge I needed to turn my passion into a career.

Shuttleworth College graduate Olivia Scott is delighted to introduce her new florist shop, Liv Scott Flowers.

“Since opening Liv Scott Flowers, I’ve been fortunate to gain some incredible opportunities, from securing a prestigious corporate client to delivering workshops for over one hundred people. There are still challenges ahead, but when you love what you do, it’s easy to keep going. I’m so proud of my shop in Castle Ashby and the reputation it’s building for luxury floral services. It’s a lot of hard work, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Claire McNamara, Floristry Lecturer at Shuttleworth College, praised Olivia’s determination and talent, saying "Olivia was an exceptional student, so focused, creative, and passionate about floristry. It’s no surprise that she’s gone on to achieve her dream of owning her own florist shop. Liv Scott Flowers is a stunning space that reflects Olivia’s hard work and natural flair for floristry. She is an inspiration to our current students, showing them that with dedication and the right skills, anything is possible. All of us at Shuttleworth College are incredibly proud of Olivia’s success and can’t wait to order our flowers from her beautiful shop.”

Liv Scott Flowers specialises in bespoke luxury floral arrangements and offers a range of workshops. To find out more, visit https://www.livscottflowers.co.uk/

Shuttleworth College (part of The Bedford College Group) specialised in agricultural and environmental education, offering a variety of courses, including floristry, animal sciences, equine studies, outdoor adventure, horticulture, and countryside management.

To learn more about the Floristry courses and other exciting programs available, visit Shuttleworth College | The Bedford College Group | Further & Higher Education