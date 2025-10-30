Show must go on at theatre
The presence of asbestos was found in the theatre’s technical area, which overlooks the auditorium and controls all the lighting, sound and special effects.
An expert team from SRS took eight days to carefully extract the dangerous fibres. Insulation board on the ceilings and walls was removed under fully controlled conditions.
The work began with the theatre’s acceptance of the quote, before SRS arranged a prestart meeting on site to gather all the information required to enable the highly skilled specialists to carry out the works safely whilst remaining compliant.
The information is then used to compile a Risk Assessment and Method Statement (RAMS) which is reviewed before the works are then notified to the Health and Safety Executive.
SRS managing director Stephen Booth said: “It is very common for asbestos to be discovered in theatres as it was historically used as a fire retardant or for acoustic properties. We closed the theatre area while we worked, but we were able to keep the remainder of the building open for visitors.
“Asbestos insulation board is often found in ceiling tiles, partition walls, and fireproofing panels and its removal requires careful methods to avoid fibre release.
“In an environment where asbestos mismanagement can lead to serious health and legal consequences, we understand that dealing with asbestos is more than a task – it’s about ensuring your safety and peace of mind.”