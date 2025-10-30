Show must go on at theatre

By DaisieBelle Downer
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:35 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 14:40 GMT
The SRS team that undertook the asbestos removal work.placeholder image
The SRS team that undertook the asbestos removal work.
A hazardous substance has been safely removed from the sound and lighting booth of a popular London theatre by Northamptonshire-based asbestos removal and cleaning company Specialist Remediation Solutions (SRS).

The presence of asbestos was found in the theatre’s technical area, which overlooks the auditorium and controls all the lighting, sound and special effects.

Most Popular

An expert team from SRS took eight days to carefully extract the dangerous fibres. Insulation board on the ceilings and walls was removed under fully controlled conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work began with the theatre’s acceptance of the quote, before SRS arranged a prestart meeting on site to gather all the information required to enable the highly skilled specialists to carry out the works safely whilst remaining compliant.

The information is then used to compile a Risk Assessment and Method Statement (RAMS) which is reviewed before the works are then notified to the Health and Safety Executive.

SRS managing director Stephen Booth said: “It is very common for asbestos to be discovered in theatres as it was historically used as a fire retardant or for acoustic properties. We closed the theatre area while we worked, but we were able to keep the remainder of the building open for visitors.

Asbestos insulation board is often found in ceiling tiles, partition walls, and fireproofing panels and its removal requires careful methods to avoid fibre release.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In an environment where asbestos mismanagement can lead to serious health and legal consequences, we understand that dealing with asbestos is more than a task – it’s about ensuring your safety and peace of mind.”

Related topics:LondonNorthamptonshireAsbestosHealth and Safety Executive
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice