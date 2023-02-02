News you can trust since 1897
Shoe Zone moving units at Kettering's Newlands Shopping Centre

Its current store is moving to a new site just a few yards away

By Sam Wildman
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 12:39pm

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone is closing its store at Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre to move to a new unit just yards away.

The firm is opening at its new location – unit 29 at the shopping centre – on Saturday, February 11, and will be open from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

The move will create two new part-time jobs.

Newlands Shopping Centre
Anthony Smith, Shoe Zone’s chief executive, said: “We’re looking forward to opening this new Shoe Zone store in Kettering, creating a well-rounded experience for our customers and making both our own and branded styles easily accessible to them.”

Ken Gray, owner of Heavenly Feet which will be stocked in the shop, said: “The new store opening will continue to support Kettering’s high street, and address customer needs for quality and value, which can be achieved with partnerships like ours with Shoe Zone.”

