Footwear retailer Shoe Zone is closing its store at Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre to move to a new unit just yards away.

The firm is opening at its new location – unit 29 at the shopping centre – on Saturday, February 11, and will be open from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

The move will create two new part-time jobs.

Newlands Shopping Centre

Anthony Smith, Shoe Zone’s chief executive, said: “We’re looking forward to opening this new Shoe Zone store in Kettering, creating a well-rounded experience for our customers and making both our own and branded styles easily accessible to them.”