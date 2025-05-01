Shoe brand marks bricks-and-mortar success as it welcomes 250,000 customers to its Northamptonshire store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading women’s footwear brand, Heavenly Feet, is celebrating welcoming more than 250,000 customers to its brick-and-mortar store, reflecting the growing demand for in-person shopping as more than 50 percent of women aged 55+ opt for physical shopping experiences.

Launched in October 2023, the first store from the vegan-friendly shoe brand has seen sustained success over the last 18 months as Heavenly Feet continues to focus on providing an experience that aligns with its customers.

The brand, dedicated to creating footwear that champions comfort, value and style, offers customers exclusive discounts across a selection of the Heavenly Feet range, including sandals, shoes, trainers and boots, alongside an exclusive selection of Skechers for both men and women.

Ken Gray of Heavenly Feet, said: “Opening this store was a huge milestone in our growth plans and we’re excited for what the next few years hold. Whilst we continue to partner with national retailers and small independent businesses across the UK, this was the first time in a long time we’ve offered a face-to-face experience under a Heavenly Feet roof.

Heavenly Feet_Bell Plantation

“We look forward to another exciting eighteen months as we launch our brand-new SS25 collection and continue to bolster our range of exclusive Litesoles® shoes as we remain focused on helping our customers find comfort and style at an affordable price point.”

Headquartered in Leicestershire, Heavenly Feet has been crafting shoes designed for the perfect fit and exceptional value for more than 20 years.

Located at the Bell Plantation Garden Centre in Northamptonshire, the store is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

The family-run centre, first founded in 2005, offers everything from shopping and kids' play areas to a café, alongside 250 free parking spaces for all visitors.

All Heavenly Feet footwear is designed in the UK and sold in a number of retailers, including Next and hundreds of independent stockists nationwide.

For more information about Heavenly Feet, please visit the website.