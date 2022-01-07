Selfridges' festive scenes made in Corby were seen by hundreds of thousands of shoppers

Emerald House Associates of Corby created Selfridges' Christmas displays

As the nation decked its halls on the countdown to Christmas, the team at Emerald House Associates in Corby created a magical transformation for Selfridges’ Christmas Shop.

The long-established company, whose specialist services include 3D design, large format printing, acrylic fabrication, 360 production and installation, created Selfridges’ iconic Christmas shop at its flagship London store along with its regional retail shops across the UK.

While most of us head to the attic annually to retrieve our Christmas decorations, the experts at Emerald House Associates (EHA) created yuletide magic on a much larger seasonal scale at all Selfridges stores.

Hundreds of thousands of seasonal shoppers saw the creative craftmanship of the EHA team on display.

Director Natalie Hill, who project manages the Selfridges Christmas campaign every year, said: “For the past nine years we have been appointed as the main contractor for Selfridges’ Christmas campaign and are annually tasked with transforming the fourth floor at their flagship store in London to create their iconic Christmas Shop.

“The majority of the design work is completed by Selfridges and we then manufacture and implement everything for them. We store all their festive furniture and units each year and then we restore it, new pieces are crafted, we transform everything for their selected seasonal colours and we install everything in store.”

The Christmas campaign is a vast project with EHA’s “elves” installing everything in stores over the course of two nights.

Natalie said: “Everything is changed each year including the theme. This year the theme is traditional incorporating lots of reds, greens, gold and silver. We install the Christmas Shop every year utilising EHA’s expertise and bespoke craftmanship. We carve display stands and bauble stands, we make everything for them, which is manufactured inhouse by our carpentry, spray, acrylics and print teams.”

Precision planning is essential to ensure the festive project is created, delivered and installed in Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester within the same week.

Natalie added: “It is the teamwork at EHA that makes the magic happen. We all pull together for a great final finish. It is such a fantastic festive project for us to work on each year and the EHA team are very proud to be involved. Selfridges is such an iconic retailer and the fact that we are trusted with their most prestigious launch of the year, every year, is great for us as a company and a real feather in our cap, it is great.”

For more information visit https://www.emeraldhouse.co.uk/ or call 01536 411295.

