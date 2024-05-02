Scotts of Thrapston celebrates 60 years at Chelsea Flower Show
Based at Thrapston for over 100 years, Scotts was looking for ways to ensure that visitors to the show, with which they have been involved for 60 years, would be able to see their full range of luxury summer house models. They commissioned their skilled team of joiners to create four miniature models from their garden building range that are also suitable for use by garden birds.
Heritage brand Scotts which started business over 100 years ago, first exhibited at Chelsea in 1964 when the show was attended by members of the Royal Family including HM Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.
James Scott, Managing Director of Scotts of Thrapston, said, “Being able to showcase our summer houses at the Chelsea Flower Show has been an important milestone for Scotts for 60 years. New for this year, our miniature summer house models will enable visitors to see all our structures in detail. The miniatures will be available to buy at the show for use as beautifully crafted ornamental bird boxes that create a stunning garden centrepiece.
“Our new miniature range reflects the expertise, skill and attention to detail that goes into our hand-crafted luxury summer houses with their classic, timeless designs.”
Scotts of Thrapston started life in Northamptonshire in 1920 when founder James Scott first commissioned skilled craftspeople to build high-quality agricultural buildings.
This year at Chelsea, Scotts will showcase four of its premium garden buildings with additional models on display in miniature as part of the stand’s landscaping. Themes will include a midsummer reading nook, a coastal dining experience, and a gentleman’s retreat.
Scotts has chosen award-winning interior designer Diana Irving, founder and creative director of Marblehead Home, to help curate its summer house collection. Landscaping for the stand is being created by Tom Garlick from Northamptonshire-based Landscape Concepts.
For more information on Scotts’ summer houses and equestrian buildings, visit www.scottsofthrapston.co.uk