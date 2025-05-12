Say Something Creative partners with 3RS IT Solutions to expand its services

Northamptonshire-based video production company, Say Something Creative, has benefited from an investment from a fellow local business to help it further expand the services it offers to customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The support from IT consultancy, 3RS IT Solutions, forms part of a strategic partnership which enables Jordan Leonard of Say Something Creative to focus on delivering a full-service marketing package to its clients that includes social media management and photography, alongside its existing video content offering.

Having worked as a supplier for 3RS IT Solutions over the last year producing video content for the company’s website, the relationship between the two companies has grown organically, with Jordan often working from 3RS’ office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3RS IT Solutions is led by husband and wife team, Steve and Leila Souch, who will work closely with Jordan, providing advice and support to enable Say Something Creative to expand its range of services.

Pictured left to right is Jordan Leonard from Say Something Creative, and Ethan Malvern and Steve Souch of 3RS IT Solutions

“My business was originally called Say Something Video and having first met Steve and the 3RS team at a business exhibition last year, we instantly clicked and I started working on some video content for them,” explains Jordan Leonard, managing director of Say Something Creative.

“Conversations naturally progressed onto a collaboration where I would become more than just a video company. That’s where Say Something Video changed to Say Something Creative.

“Steve has 20 years of business experience, so has a wealth of knowledge. The help he has given me in navigating the business world has been fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From an operational perspective, I am already seeing results from the partnership and I’m looking forward to working with Steve and the 3RS marketing team to focus on a social media management offering for businesses that incorporates video.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Steve Souch, director at 3RS IT Solutions, said: “Having worked closely with Jordan over the last year, I’ve been really impressed with his attitude to business and his determination to succeed.

“As part of 3RS’ support, we will also utilise the experience of our marketing director, Leila Souch and our customer experience relationship manager, Chloe Brabbins, who will be on hand to support Jordan with his marketing efforts to further enhance the customer experience on offer.”

The new partnership follows hot on the heels of the launch of a new podcast, ‘Say Something Souch’. Launched by 3RS IT Solutions and Say Something Creative earlier this year, it aims to delve into the world of IT and video production.

People can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on 3RS IT Solutions YouTube Channel Say Something Souch, at www.youtube.com/@saysomethingsouch