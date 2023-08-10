News you can trust since 1897
Safety first! Pioneering AI technology is coming to town

A Northampton car retailer is helping drivers stay safe on the roads with the future introduction of cutting-edge AI (artificial intelligence) technology.
By Hayley AbbottContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST

Bells Motor Group Northampton, on Bedford Road, is helping to make the streets of Northampton safer with the advanced technology from CorrActions, a deep-tech brain monitoring AI start-up set to disrupt brain activity monitoring and driver understanding.

Using sensors in prominent areas of the car, such as the steering wheel, the CorrActions software monitors micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity to detect abnormalities. These can include a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.

The revolutionary software will increase the understanding of the effect of human behaviour on driving, ultimately helping to improve safety for all road users. The investment is part of a wider initiative from the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, which aims to accelerate the transformation of the mobility industry in areas such as safety, electrification, digitisation and access.

The cutting-edge AI technology is designed to make cars and the people in and around them saferThe cutting-edge AI technology is designed to make cars and the people in and around them safer
Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “Here at Bells Motor Group Northampton, we’re passionate about making cars and the people in and around them safer, so we’re delighted to benefit from CorrAction’s incredible technology.

“We’d like to invite Northampton drivers to come along to Bells Motor Group Northampton and speak to our team of experts to find out more about how we and Volvo Cars are making Northampton a safer place for everyone.”

For further information about Bells Motor Group Northampton, visit bellsmotorgroup.co.uk/volvoor call 01604 621363.

