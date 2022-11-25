Sadness as popular Rothwell restaurant announces it's closing next month

A popular Italian restaurant in Rothwell has announced it will be closing its doors next month.

Italian Market Kitchen has won rave reviews since opening in 2016, serving up mouth-watering cicchetti, pizzas and pasta dishes.

It is run by Heather Bott and her husband Steve but, because Steve is struggling with his health, they’ve taken the difficult decision to close.

Heather said: "It’s a real shame and I know we are going to be greatly missed.

"It’s been a little family really in Rothwell. The last six-and-a-half years have been absolutely fantastic and we could not have wished for more.”

The eatery – which won the ‘best restaurant’ category at the Muddy Stilettos awards in 2018 – will remain open until its last service at lunchtime on Christmas Eve.

Heather said she has been touched by the more than 300 comments from diners on social media.

She added: "We’d like to thank all of our customers and staff for their support.”

One person said: “You have been like a little piece of Italy on our doorstep...sorry indeed to see this happen. Very best wishes for all that lies ahead.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this, you've made such an amazing mark on Rothwell. We loved celebrating birthdays and anniversaries with you as the food and service has always been perfect.”