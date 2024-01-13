Sadness as Kettering Thai restaurant prepares to close its doors after more than 20 years in town
A popular Kettering restaurant which dishes up authentic Thai cuisine is preparing to closes its doors.
Tong Thai will shut next month after more than 20 years in the town, with the Bignal Court premises being taken over by new owners.
In a social media statement Tong Thai bosses said the building’s new owners would be opening their own Thai restaurant there and thanked loyal customers for their support.
The statement said: "Twenty-four years ago we set out on a mission to bring authentic Thai food to the wonderful town of Kettering and surrounding areas.
"We could never have imagined just how amazing the journey would have been and all of the truly wonderful loyal customers we have had the pleasure of serving our family recipes to over the years.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart to announce the ownership of the premises has changed hands and the new owners are going to be opening their own Thai restaurant. Tong Thai will be closing permanently on February 25, with our last service on February 24.
“Please come along between now and February 24 to help us go out in style. This is not the end and we have some exciting ventures in the works we will be sharing with you all soon.
“Many thanks for all of the support, friendship and business over the years and can’t wait to see you all.”
One customer said: “The best food in Kettering, will be missed.”
Another said: “Very, very, very sad news...your food is superb.”