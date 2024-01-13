Sadness as Kettering Thai restaurant prepares to close its doors after more than 20 years in town

They’re closing next month – with a new Thai restaurant taking its place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Kettering restaurant which dishes up authentic Thai cuisine is preparing to closes its doors.

Tong Thai will shut next month after more than 20 years in the town, with the Bignal Court premises being taken over by new owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media statement Tong Thai bosses said the building’s new owners would be opening their own Thai restaurant there and thanked loyal customers for their support.

Tong Thai, Kettering

The statement said: "Twenty-four years ago we set out on a mission to bring authentic Thai food to the wonderful town of Kettering and surrounding areas.

"We could never have imagined just how amazing the journey would have been and all of the truly wonderful loyal customers we have had the pleasure of serving our family recipes to over the years.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart to announce the ownership of the premises has changed hands and the new owners are going to be opening their own Thai restaurant. Tong Thai will be closing permanently on February 25, with our last service on February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please come along between now and February 24 to help us go out in style. This is not the end and we have some exciting ventures in the works we will be sharing with you all soon.

“Many thanks for all of the support, friendship and business over the years and can’t wait to see you all.”

One customer said: “The best food in Kettering, will be missed.”